Emergency services called after reports of people in distress on Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge

Emergency services were called to Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge twice early on New Year's Day over concerns for people on the bridge.

Sunderland RNLI and police were dispatched to the bridge at 6.35am today where a man appeared to be in distress.

The coastguard said police secured the man's safety.

A similar incident took place on the bridge just a couple of hours later at 8.30pm.

Again the person was brought safely down by police officers.

* You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans. Whatever you’re going through, call us free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.