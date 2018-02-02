Emergency services at the scene of two vehicle crash in Sunderland

Police are currently at the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A183 in Sunderland.

The incident took place on the A183 eastbound before to A19 roundabout towards Penshaw.

Northumbria Police has reported that two lanes are blocked at this time.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: "We were called at 4.30pm about a collision on the A183 eastbound just before the roundabout with the A19 near Penshaw.

"Two lanes are currently closed, one lane remains open.

"Appears two vehicles are involved, no details of any injuries at this stage."

On Twitter the force said: "Please be patient as we try to clear as quickly as possible.

"There may be delays in the area."