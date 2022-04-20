Emergency services at the scene of collision between car and bus in Hetton

Northumbria Police were called to the scene in Pemberton Bank by North East Ambulance Service paramedics who were first on the scene.
A force spokesperson said: “Just before 1pm today (Wednesday) police were contacted by the ambulance service who were in attendance at the scene of a two-vehicle collision, involving a car and a doubledecker bus on Easington Lane, near Smith's Terrace.
Most Popular
-
1
Motorcyclist and passenger left with life-threatening injuries after serious collision in Sunderland
-
2
JACK WOODLEY MURDER TRIAL: Youth accused of killing teen in gang attack tells jury he thought he would cause 'a bruise maybe, at most'
-
3
Man arrested as suspected drugs are seized in early morning raid on Sunderland home
-
4
Disruption ‘inevitable’ as emergency road repairs are carried out after car fire on A1231 Sunderland Highway
-
5
Pub chain pleads not guilty to health and safety breaches after death of student Olivia Burt outside Durham's Missoula bar
“Police and emergency services are currently in attendance and the A182 southbound has been closed from Four Lane Ends and a local diversion put in place.
“Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.”
North East Live Traffic Tweeted: “North East A182 Pemberton Bank Hetton le Hole, the southbound lane has been closed to traffic near the junction of Smith Terrace whilst emergency services deal with a two vehicle collision with police diverting traffic around the area.”