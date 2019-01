Emergency services are on the scene after a three-vehicle crash on a busy Sunderland road this afternoon.

It happened on the eastbound side of the A1231 Sunderland Highway close to the Vantec factory.

The incident has left one lane blocked.

North East Traffic Live tweeted: "A1231 Sunderland Highway, eastbound delays and one lane blocked after a three vehicle collision near to Vantec.

"Emergency services in attendance."