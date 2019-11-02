Emergency services and helicopter rescue woman who fell from a height at Shippersea Bay near Horden

Emergency services were called to the incident at Shippersea Bay, near Horden.

Coastguard rescue teams were called to an incident at 10.37am this morning, Saturday, November 2 , reports that a woman had fallen from height onto the beach at Shippersea Bay near Horden.

The female is said to have slipped on a cliff pathway while out walking and fallen down to the bay below.

Sunderland, Seaham and Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Teams attended the scene, along with Hartlepool RNLI inshore rescue boat.

The woman requires medical attention and is being transported to hospital by the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter.

North East Ambulance Service has been made aware of the incident.

Rescue teams from Hartlepool and Seaham are still at the scene.

A spokesperson for Humber Coastguard said: “We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at Shippersea Beach, Horden.

“A person has fallen from a height after slipping on a pathway on the cliff down to the bay and requires medical attention and extraction to hospital.

“We still have rescue teams on the scene and North East ambulance service have been made aware.