Police appeal over missing teenager who visited Sunderland before disappearance
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing teenage boy who is believed to have visited Sunderland shortly before his disappearance.
Carl Mardghum, from Lancashire, was last seen in the Queens Gardens area of Blyth at around 8.30pm on Monday, June 24.
Northumbria Police said the 17-year-old has not returned home, and officers and Carl’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
A force spokesperson said: “Carl has links across the entire Northumbria Force area and in particular Newcastle and Sunderland.
“He is also known to have visited the Ayres Quay area of Sunderland at around 9am on Monday.
“Enquiries have been ongoing, and officers are now asking anyone for information regarding the teenager’s whereabouts.
“Carl is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with short black hair in a bowl cut and a scar on his face.
“He was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, orange or green shorts, grey Nike trainers and a heavy gold chain around his neck.”
Anyone with information on Carl’s whereabouts is asked to contact Northumbria Police by calling 101, quoting reference number NP-20240624-076
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.