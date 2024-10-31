Firefighters tackle van blaze in Sunderland
The vehicle was seen ablaze on the corner of Holborn Road and Nookside, not far from the roundabout on Chester Road. No injuries have been reported and the van has since been removed from the scene.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that on Tuesday 29th October one appliance attended a vehicle fire on Holborn Road.
“An emergency call was received at 18:26, reporting the fire.
“A crew, dispatched from Farrington Community Fire Station, was in attendance at 18:30 and the fire was extinguished a short time later.”
“No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.”
Northumbria Police are aware of the incident, but have not made a comment.