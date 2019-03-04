Elderly woman taken to hospital after being knocked over by bike in Seaham

The incident happened on The Avenue in Seaham. Image copyright Google Maps.
The incident happened on The Avenue in Seaham. Image copyright Google Maps.

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after she was involved in a collision with a cyclist.

Durham Constabulary and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) were called at around 3.15pm today to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and pedestrian along The Avenue in Deneside, Seaham.

The incident happened near to Deneside Club and McColl's

A spokeswoman for NEAS said it sent a rapid response paramedic to the scene, who then transported the woman to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment.