Elderly woman taken to hospital after being knocked over by bike in Seaham

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after she was involved in a collision with a cyclist.

Durham Constabulary and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) were called at around 3.15pm today to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and pedestrian along The Avenue in Deneside, Seaham.

The incident happened near to Deneside Club and McColl's

A spokeswoman for NEAS said it sent a rapid response paramedic to the scene, who then transported the woman to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment.