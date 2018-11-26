Elderly man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

An elderly man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Washington.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash on Saturday night.

At around 7.40pm, police received a report of a collision on Gragareth Way involving a black Fiat Punto and a blue Fiat Punto.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed while they worked.

The driver of one of the vehicles, an 89-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and police are now appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 981 24/11/18.