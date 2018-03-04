Elderly man followed and threatened with knife as car is stolen in robbery

A pensioner was followed to his home before a robber forced his way in and threatened him with a knife.
The keys to the man's car were then taken and the vehicle stolen.
The attack happened at 1.10pm yesteday in Shotton Road in Horden.
Detectives have released a video of three men they would like to speak to as part of inquiries.
A 23-year-old man from Chester-le-Street has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number DHM-03032018-0200.