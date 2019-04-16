Egg-citing activities on for families at Beamish over Easter holidays

Families are being urged to spring into action at Beamish this Easter and enjoy a cracking day out with lots of fun activities to get involved with.

From Easter crafts and egg rolling to carrot lolly making and egg jarping, there’ll be plenty to see and do during the Easter Fun at Beamish event, which runs from this Friday until Monday.

Beamish Museum will host a number of Easter-themed events later this week.

Visitors can also join in with a fun children’s Easter trail – can you help the Beamish Bunny find all the eggs he has hidden around the museum?

There are even certificates up for grabs.

Jonathan Blackburn, Engagement and Participation Team Assistant at Beamish, said: “We've got loads planned for the whole family during the Easter holidays, with a chance to discover how Easter was celebrated during the 1820s, early 1900s and 1940s. Plus, what better way to enjoy the event than by helping find all the missing eggs around the museum?”

On all four days, see and taste traditional Easter baking and call in at Herron’s Bakery in The 1900s Town to buy some delicious hot cross buns and other Easter-themed treats.

On Good Friday, visit 1820s Pockerley Old Hall where they’ll be making pickled salmon “the Newcastle way”, herrings cooked in beer and simnel cake with bitter tansy icing.

In Joe the Quilter’s cottage there’ll be fried trout, freshly-caught by Joe from the nearby stream.

Plus, see fish pie and hot cross buns being made in No. 3 Francis Street in The 1900s Pit Village. In No. 2 Ravensworth Terrace in The 1900s Town, they’ll be making salmon fishcakes, and visitors can grab a fish dinner in the Tea Rooms.

There’ll be a chance to make an Easter wreath in The Pit Village school, from Friday until Sunday.

Make a delicious carrot lolly at The 1940s Farm (a real treat!) and get all crafty with Easter cards and finger puppet making from Saturday to Monday, also, hop along to Pockerley Old Hall, where Georgian folk will be egg jarping.

Visitors can also see simnel cake being made in No. 2 Ravensworth Terrace in The 1900s Town.

On Easter Sunday and Monday, visitors can head to the dentist’s waiting room in The 1900s Town to decorate an egg, plus there’ll be egg rolling in The Town park at 11am, 1pm, 3pm.

Follow your nose to Pockerley Old Hall where there’ll be a leg of lamb roasting in front of the fire, and see the parlour set up for tea. Lamb is also on the menu for the family at The 1940s Farm.

Easter Fun at Beamish is included in admission to Beamish and is free for Unlimited Pass holders and Friends of Beamish members.

A Beamish Unlimited Pass allows visitors to pay once and come back free for a year, this includes all daytime events.

The museum is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

For more information, including events, visit www.beamish.org.uk.