You have been sharing your World Book Day pictures.

World Book Day: Harry Potter, Roald Dahl's Matilda and Peter Rabbit - your cracking costumes in pictures

Children across the country have been sharing their favourite stories and paying tribute to their top characters for World Book Day.

We have had witches and wizards, superheroes and some animal magic in a range of outstanding outfits from all of you. Thank you to everyone who sent a photograph to celebrate World Book Day - and we hope you have had a brilliant day at school!

Little Miss Princess Evelyn, age 3 and Mr Messy, Francis age 5.
Katelyn Atkinson, age 4, as Matilda. Picture: Adele Atkinson.
Molly Hill as Matilda. Picture: Alison Burnell.
Matthew as Willy Wonky. Picture: Alison Foster.
