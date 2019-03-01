World Book Day 2019: When does the celebration come to the UK and how do I take part?

It's a definite highlight in the school calendar, encouraging children and parents to let their imaginations run wild.

World Book Day is almost here.

The global campaign to provide every child and young person with a book of their own is recognised in the UK every year.

It will arrive on Thursday, March 7 for 2019 - and we cannot wait to see which costumes and characters you have in store.

A registered charity, World Book Day caters for young people of all ages, from toddler to teen, and is sponsored by National Book Tokens.

It's a great occasion to get books into the hands of children who would not otherwise have them - and ignite a love of reading and sharing stories.

What was your favourite book to read as a child?

There are just days to go until the 2019 celebration, which is often marked with dress-up days and other activities in schools across the UK.

We are already excited to see the outfits you have in store, from animal friends, magical creatures and historical figures.

The worldwide celebration of books and reading is marked in over 100 countries.

Last year, families from across the North East came in their dozens to show off their fantastic fancy dress.

*We would love to see your World Book Day pictures. Share them with us on Facebook and Twitter on March 7. Don't forget to include the child's name, age, and who they are dressed as.