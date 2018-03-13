'Well done Sunningdale' - readers praise Sunderland school after 'outstanding' Ofsted result

Families have been sending their best wishes to a school in Sunderland after it scored the highest possible Ofsted rating.

Sunningdale School was praised for its "deep commitment to every child" during a short inspection by the education watchdog, in which it was rated 'outstanding'.

The Springwell School is the sole specialist provider in Sunderland for primary and nursery children aged between two and 11 years with profound, multiple and severe learning needs.

Ofsted's last full inspection of the school was carried out in 2013. The school was also rated 'outstanding' on this occasion.

Dozens of you visited our Facebook page to share your thoughts of the school's success.

Here are some of your messages:

Chris Wilson: "It's a fantastic school, so caring and understanding towards the children.

"Teachers go out of their way to help and would even walk over to say hello to the children in the street."

Christine Bernardi: "Well deserved it's a lovely school and all staff have the children's best interest at heart. You can see it from the moment you walk in."

Michelle Rowe: "This is fantastic school with wonderfully committed staff, well done to you all."

Danielle Oliver: "Nothing more than Sunningdale deserve for their work. Excellent achievement."

Michelle Lundy: "Well deserved all the staff are amazing my niece goes to Sunningdale."

Lyndsey Simpson: "Speaking from past experience from my daughter attending, Fantastic school. Dedicated staff."

Danielle Hall: "It is absolutely the best. I am gutted it’s my son's last year here."

Kimberley Zara Wilson: "Amazing school and amazing staff! My son loves it there, brilliant."

Susan Clark: "Fabulous school my granddaughter loved it and even after she passed they found a bauble she'd made the year before and posted it to my daughter.

"They think of the parents as well as the children, the praise is well deserved."

Jill Bewick: "Well done Sunningdale. Fantastic news."

Leigh Pearson Carroll: "You can see as soon as you walk in anyway they're all lovely who work there, you can see they think a lot of the bairns they work with."

Dionne Pickersgill: "Well deserved! Amazing staff!"