We’ve got a fantastic backer for our Best of Hartlepool awards

A college - which has created opportunities for students for more than 140 years - is right behind a Hartlepool Mail search for the very best.

The Northern School of Art is on board as a sponsor of this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards.

And the college’s Vice Principal, Pat Chapman, explained why it is so passionate about backing the rising talent in the town.

Mr Chapman said: “The Northern School of Art is proud to sponsor this award.

“We have been creating opportunities for people in Hartlepool for 144 years and, because of our character as a small specialist arts school, this means we know our students and give them a personalised experience.

“Consequently we have supported many people to achieve goals they thought beyond reach.”

The Student of the Year category of the competition recognises an individual who has achieved success in their academic lives.

The judges will look at individuals who strive to achieve the best possible results, results that many thought previously unachievable, who display a desire and willingness to produce do their best or who may have overcome barriers.

It’s thanks to our sponsors that the awards are such a success.

Stagecoach, the Northern School of Art, Hart Biologicals, Joel D. Kerr Funeral Services, Utility Alliance Ltd, Tilly Baily and Irvine, the Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Clinical Commissioning Group, and English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College are the backers in this year’s competition and we thank them all.

The closing date has now passed for entries to the competition and the next stage is for the panel of judges to meet and come up with a competition shortlist.

They will scrutinise the entries in each section before choosing the best to progress to the next stage.

Once that process has been completed, it is on to the grand finale which will be held at Hardwick Hall in Sedgefield on Thursday, November 22.

That’s when we shall be revealing the winners in each of the hotly contested categories.

Watch out for continued coverage of the competition - including the details of the shortlist once it is chosen - in the days to come.