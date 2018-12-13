These are the worst-performing primary schools in Sunderland

We have taken a look at Department of Education figures on the Government website, and listed the 20 schools in Sunderland with the lowest percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard when it comes to this year's Key Stage 2 Sats tests. Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths test, and their teacher assesses them as "working at the expected standard" or better in writing. Schools listed are those where data was available, or applicable, on the Government's website.

1. Albany Village Primary School The school has 27% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

2. Willow Fields Community Primary School The school has 31% of pupils meeting expected standard.

3. Oxclose Primary Academy The school has 34% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

4. Marlborough Primary School The school has 42% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

