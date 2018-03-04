The schools that look set to be open on Monday as winter weather starts to thaw

A number of schools that closed when the 'beast from the east' battered the region have announced that they will be reopening on Monday.

The severe weather of the last week saw many schools in the North East close for the safety of staff and students from Wednesday to Friday.

Ice warning for North East as week-ahead forecast predicts milder temperatures

But as the weather looks to get milder, the following schools and colleges have confirmed that they plan to reopen on March 5:

Sunderland

Academy 360

South Hylton Primary Academy

Hartlepool

Barnard Grove Primary School

Brougham Primary School

Clavering Primary School

Holy Trinity C of E Primary School

Kingsley Primary School

Rift House Primary School y

St Cuthbert's RC Primary School

St Helen's Primary School

St Hild's Church of England School

St John Vianney RC Primary School (0 - 11)

West View Primary School

Durham

All Saints Catholic VA Primary School

Annfield Plain Infant School

Annfield Plain Junior School

Beamish Primary School

Blackhall Primary School

Castleside Primary School

Cassop Primary School

Consett Academy

Consett Infant School

Chilton Primary School

Collierley Primary School

Coxhoe PS

Crook PS

Delves Lane PS

Durham Blue Coat CofE (Aided) Junior School

East Stanley School

Elemore Hall

Esh CofE (Aided) PS

Evenwood CofE PS

Fencehouses Woodlead PS

Forest-of-Teesdale PS

Framwellgate School

Greenland Community PS

Hamsterley PS

Kirk Merrington PS

King Street PS

Lanchester Endowed Parochial Primary School

Lumley Junior School

Langley Moor Nursery School

Langley Park PS

Leadgate PS

Moorside PS

New Brancepeth PS

Newker PS

North Durham Academy

Oxclose Primary School

Our Lady Star of the Sea RCVA PS

Our Lady & St Joseph’s RCVA Leadgate

Oxhill Nursery School

Peases West PS

Pelton Comm PS

Prince Bishops Comm PS

Rookhope PS

Seaham Trinity Primary School

Seascape PS

South Stanley Infant School

St Andrew’s PS

St Benet’s RCVA PS

St Charles RCVA PS

St Cuthbert’s RCVA PS ( Chester-le-Street)

St Hild’s College CofE PS

St John’s Chapel PS

St Josephs RCVA Primary School (Blackhall)

St Joseph’s RCVA PS (Gilesgate)

St Joseph’s RCVA Primary School (Stanley)

St Mary Magdalen RCVA PS

St Mary’ RCVA Primary School (Southmoor)

St Mary’s RCVA Primary School (Consett)

St Michael’s C of E (Aided) PS

St Michaels RCVA PS

St Wilfrid’s RCVA Primary School

St Pius X RCVA PS

St Leonard’s Catholic School

St Thomas More RCVA PS

St Williams RCVA PS

Stanhope Barrington CofE PS

Stanley (Crook) PS

The Grove PS

Villa Real PS

West Pelton PS

Wheatley Hill Community PS

Wingate Junior School