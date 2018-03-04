The schools that look set to be open on Monday as winter weather starts to thaw

A number of schools that closed when the 'beast from the east' battered the region have announced that they will be reopening on Monday.
The severe weather of the last week saw many schools in the North East close for the safety of staff and students from Wednesday to Friday.
But as the weather looks to get milder, the following schools and colleges have confirmed that they plan to reopen on March 5:
Sunderland
Academy 360
South Hylton Primary Academy
Hartlepool
Barnard Grove Primary School
Brougham Primary School
Clavering Primary School
Holy Trinity C of E Primary School
Kingsley Primary School
Rift House Primary School y
St Cuthbert's RC Primary School
St Helen's Primary School
St Hild's Church of England School
St John Vianney RC Primary School (0 - 11)
West View Primary School
Durham
All Saints Catholic VA Primary School
Annfield Plain Infant School
Annfield Plain Junior School
Beamish Primary School
Blackhall Primary School
Castleside Primary School
Cassop Primary School
Consett Academy
Consett Infant School
Chilton Primary School
Collierley Primary School
Coxhoe PS
Crook PS
Delves Lane PS
Durham Blue Coat CofE (Aided) Junior School
East Stanley School
Elemore Hall
Esh CofE (Aided) PS
Evenwood CofE PS
Fencehouses Woodlead PS
Forest-of-Teesdale PS
Framwellgate School
Greenland Community PS
Hamsterley PS
Kirk Merrington PS
King Street PS
Lanchester Endowed Parochial Primary School
Lumley Junior School
Langley Moor Nursery School
Langley Park PS
Leadgate PS
Moorside PS
New Brancepeth PS
Newker PS
North Durham Academy
Oxclose Primary School
Our Lady Star of the Sea RCVA PS
Our Lady & St Joseph’s RCVA Leadgate
Oxhill Nursery School
Peases West PS
Pelton Comm PS
Prince Bishops Comm PS
Rookhope PS
Seaham Trinity Primary School
Seascape PS
South Stanley Infant School
St Andrew’s PS
St Benet’s RCVA PS
St Charles RCVA PS
St Cuthbert’s RCVA PS ( Chester-le-Street)
St Hild’s College CofE PS
St John’s Chapel PS
St Josephs RCVA Primary School (Blackhall)
St Joseph’s RCVA PS (Gilesgate)
St Joseph’s RCVA Primary School (Stanley)
St Mary Magdalen RCVA PS
St Mary’ RCVA Primary School (Southmoor)
St Mary’s RCVA Primary School (Consett)
St Michael’s C of E (Aided) PS
St Michaels RCVA PS
St Wilfrid’s RCVA Primary School
St Pius X RCVA PS
St Leonard’s Catholic School
St Thomas More RCVA PS
St Williams RCVA PS
Stanhope Barrington CofE PS
Stanley (Crook) PS
The Grove PS
Villa Real PS
West Pelton PS
Wheatley Hill Community PS
Wingate Junior School