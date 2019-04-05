Teaching support for career changers launched in Sunderland

A new campaign has launched in Sunderland to encourage people looking for a career change to make the leap into teaching.

The Transition to Teach project is also aimed at being a welcome boost to city schools searching for teachers in key subject areas.

This support programme, funded by the Department for Education and led by global education company, Cognition Education, is primarily designed to help professionals recognise that their skills and experience can really benefit the classroom at any stage of their career.

Initial Teacher Training (ITT) providers in Sunderland can join this ambitious programme by partnering with Cognition Education, as one of the key aims is to support ITT providers in recruiting career changers to raise the quality of teaching and level of education locally to outstanding levels.

Mel Sproston, regional director for Cognition Education, said for those people in Sunderland unfortunately facing redundancy or looking for a change of direction, Transition to Teach also provides light at the end of the tunnel and can open doors to new opportunities.

She said for many people, teaching is seen as central to greater job satisfaction and tailored to changing lifestyle circumstances.

Teaching offers so many positive career and lifestyle benefits Mel Sproston

Although there is still major demand for teachers across Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), the campaign highlights the need for professionals to teach across all subject areas.

For example, those with a passion for music, languages, art or history now have the opportunity to incorporate their hobby or pastime into their job - by making the career-swap into teaching.

The Transition to Teach programme offers support and guidance and follows a simple four-stage process, with help given to individuals during their application and to assess their eligibility, through to initial teacher training and further support when qualified in the first year of teaching.

Mel said: “Whether a person in Sunderland is nearing the end of their career or has a few years’ experience behind them, teaching offers so many positive career and lifestyle benefits.

“We fundamentally believe that individuals with real-world experience across a wealth of industries, sectors and job roles have so much to bring to the classroom.”

Anyone who would like more information can visit www.transitiontoteach.co.uk.