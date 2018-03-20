Sunderland University to train 100 doctors as new medical school opens in city

Sunderland University is to have its own medical school.

The Department of Health and Social Care announced today that the first cohort of students will join the university in September next year.

Chiefs say 100 doctors will be trained at the facility.

Sunderland is one of only five new medical schools, established to address the regional imbalance of medical education places across England and to widen access to ensure the profession reflects the communities it serves.

Focusing on GP and psychiatric training, bosses say the new programme will complement existing medical provision in the North East and add to the diversity of medical schools in the UK.

University vice chancellor Shirley Atkinson said: “Our bid presented a compelling case for an innovative medical school for those with talent and who present the requisite medical school entry requirements, regardless of their background and social status.

“We will provide accessible medical education training for a new generation of doctors, recruited from the communities in which they live and where they will eventually practice.”

“Our bid was backed unreservedly by our NHS partners and clinicians and we are also working closely with the city council to provide an environment and a range of new amenities to retain young doctors in the region to halt the disappointing drift south of many newly-qualified medics.”

Ken Bremner, chief executive of City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, added: “This development will build upon Sunderland’s proven success in medical sciences and nursing education and will help address the medical inequalities in the North East.”

Ian Cumming, chief executive health Education England and chairman of the assessment panel, said: “This is great news for patients in Sunderland. Studies show that doctors tend to stay in the areas where they train, so it means more doctors for the region to deliver high-quality care.

“The extra training places demonstrate a real commitment to making sure that we have the number of doctors we need for the NHS in the future.

“The 100 places for Sunderland are part of a major expansion of 25% additional medical students.

“This has allowed both the creation of many new medical schools and an expansion of student numbers in existing medical schools.”