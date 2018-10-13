Sunderland University building makes 2am booze application

A university building could be allowed to serve alcohol until 2am under plans being considered by Sunderland City Council.

Sunderland University has applied for permission to keep its CitySpace site, in Chester Road open past midnight every night of the week.

If approved, the proposals could see drinks sold between 11am-2am, while music would be allowed 7am-2am.

The licence would also allow dance and theatre performance, among other activities.

According to the application: “CitySpace is the University’s Sports and Social Building.

“A main road location in the heart of the City Campus, CitySpace is a modern multifunctional building for social activities, sport, recreation, physical activity, leisure and catering as well as on some occasions becoming an events/exhibition/conference venue.”

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service