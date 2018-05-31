Sunderland to spend £1.7m repairing school buildings

The cost of revamping school buildings in Sunderland with new equipment, roofing and electrics will cost the council nearly £2million.
Sunderland City Council (SCC) cabinet met this week (May 30) to discuss the Children’s Services Capital Programme which covers school maintenance and major repair works.
Although the council has a £1.1million pot to support works on primary and nursery schools, it’s estimated the whole scheme will cost £1.761m.
Plans include roof replacements or structural works at five primary schools and mechanical/electrical works at other schools and nurseries in the city.
Cabinet member for children, learning and skills, Louise Farthing, said works were based on “most urgent need” and would take place during the Summer.
Cabinet member for communities and culture, John Kelly, also welcomed the plans.
“It’s good to see that there is a commitment there to make sure that some of the buildings dont end up in some of the states we have seen in previous years,” he said.
An additional £90,000 will also chanelled into schools from the Healthy Pupils Capital Fund – a pot generated through Government receipts from the soft drinks levy to help improve the health and wellbeing of pupils.
This will see new ovens and counters installed at East Rainton, Albany, Barmston and Blackfell Primary Schools and new dining furniture for all council maintained schools.
Following discussion, council bosses authorised officers to seek multiple contracts for the works.
The full list of 2018/19 school works (below) include 11 primary schools and four nurseries.
Capital Maintenance
Mill Hill Primary School – roof replacement
Wessington Primary School – partial roof replacement
Barnes Junior School – structural, brickwork and guttering repairs
Dame Dorothy Primary School – roof replacement
Mill Hill Nursery – Modular Repair
Lambton Primary School – partial roof repair
Mechanical Works
Springwell Village Primary School – heating system replacement
East Rainton Primary School – heating system replacement
Barmston Primary School – fan convector replacement
Seaburn Dene Primary School – fan convector replacement
Electrical Works
Hetton Le Hole Nursery -fire alarm and lighting renewal
Oxclose Nursery – fire alarm, power and lighting replacement
Pennywell Early Years Centre – lighting and power replacement
Mill Hill Nursery School – fire alarm, power and lighting replacement
Grindon Infant School – distribution board
Usworth Colliery Primary – lighting upgrade
Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service