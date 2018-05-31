Sunderland to spend £1.7m repairing school buildings

The cost of revamping school buildings in Sunderland with new equipment, roofing and electrics will cost the council nearly £2million.

Sunderland City Council (SCC) cabinet met this week (May 30) to discuss the Children’s Services Capital Programme which covers school maintenance and major repair works.

Although the council has a £1.1million pot to support works on primary and nursery schools, it’s estimated the whole scheme will cost £1.761m.

Plans include roof replacements or structural works at five primary schools and mechanical/electrical works at other schools and nurseries in the city.

Cabinet member for children, learning and skills, Louise Farthing, said works were based on “most urgent need” and would take place during the Summer.

Cabinet member for communities and culture, John Kelly, also welcomed the plans.

Mill Hill Primary Svhool

“It’s good to see that there is a commitment there to make sure that some of the buildings dont end up in some of the states we have seen in previous years,” he said.

An additional £90,000 will also chanelled into schools from the Healthy Pupils Capital Fund – a pot generated through Government receipts from the soft drinks levy to help improve the health and wellbeing of pupils.

This will see new ovens and counters installed at East Rainton, Albany, Barmston and Blackfell Primary Schools and new dining furniture for all council maintained schools.

Following discussion, council bosses authorised officers to seek multiple contracts for the works.

The full list of 2018/19 school works (below) include 11 primary schools and four nurseries.

Capital Maintenance

Mill Hill Primary School – roof replacement

Wessington Primary School – partial roof replacement

Barnes Junior School – structural, brickwork and guttering repairs

Dame Dorothy Primary School – roof replacement

Mill Hill Nursery – Modular Repair

Lambton Primary School – partial roof repair

Mechanical Works

Springwell Village Primary School – heating system replacement

East Rainton Primary School – heating system replacement

Barmston Primary School – fan convector replacement

Seaburn Dene Primary School – fan convector replacement

Electrical Works

Hetton Le Hole Nursery -fire alarm and lighting renewal

Oxclose Nursery – fire alarm, power and lighting replacement

Pennywell Early Years Centre – lighting and power replacement

Mill Hill Nursery School – fire alarm, power and lighting replacement

Grindon Infant School – distribution board

Usworth Colliery Primary – lighting upgrade

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service