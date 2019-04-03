Sunderland student to talk of prisoner's final moments in murder and mystery television show

A Sunderland student will share his knowledge of a 150-year-old crime as part of a BBC One show.

Patrick Low, who is taking a PhD at the University of Sunderland and researches executions in the North East during the 18th and 19th centuries, will appear on tomorrow's installment of Murder, Mystery and My Family.

The episode, which will be screened at 9.15am, features the execution of Michael Gilligan, hanged alongside William McHugh and Elizabeth Pearson at Durham Prison in 1875.

Patrick meets the family, talks about the execution and gives details about the prisoners' final moments.

Patrick's course is Culture Beacon-funded and his thesis is entitled: Capital Punishment in the North East of England 1800-1878 and Post-Mortem Punishment 1752-1878.

Patrick said: “The production team got in touch as I had been writing a lot about my research on my blog and was aware of the case.

“They wanted to specifically show someone related to the person executed and what happened with the crime eventually, so I was covering the execution itself and trying to fill them in on how that happened and what an execution was like at that time.

“My research ends in 1878, and Michael Gilligan was one of the last cases I was covering, and was held privately, as the Capital Punishment Amendment Act of 1868 moved executions to behind the prison wall.

"I met Michael’s family, which was a unique experience as you rarely get to meet people directly related to the subject you are researching.”

In the programme leading barristers Jeremy Dein and Sasha Wass re-examine the violent attack on Irish Catholic John Kilcran by a rival gang in a case of revenge, murder and secret societies.

The father-of-four was brutally attacked in a Darlington street by a gang of me on Easter Sunday 1875.

An unknown weapon struck his head and John was carried home and eventually died from his injuries, but not before he could name the culprit who he believed launched the fatal blow, fellow Irish immigrant Michael.

Despite vehemently professing his innocence, Michael was executed in Durham jail, leaving behind wife Elizabeth and two young children.

Now, four generations on, Geoff Gilligan and his cousin Debbie are on a quest to clear the family name.

While Debbie and Geoff attempt to add detail and colour to the life and character of their elusive ancestor, Jeremy and Sasha delve into the archives to review the evidence and search for new information regarding issues of motive, alibi and tainted witnesses.

They consider whether this could have been a case of mistaken identity and the possibility that the wrong man hanged for this murder, with the barristers attempting to find enough new information to persuade a judge that Michael’s conviction was unsafe?