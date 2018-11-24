Sunderland schools win cash prizes for recycling efforts

Two Sunderland schools have netted cash prizes for their recycling efforts.

More than 5,800 pupils in 40 primary schools across the city have been involved in recycling roadshows and assemblies as part of a year-long project run by Sunderland City Council.

Now Broadway Junior School and East Rainton Primary School have shared the £1000 prize fund after they got the most pupils and parents involved in a drive to improve recycling habits.

In assemblies, pupils were told how important it was to put the right rubbish in the right bin, taking part in quizzes and games to remind them what goes in each bin.

Broadway Juniors teacher Grace Robinson brought the School Council to the Civic Centre to receive their prize and have a closer look around a recycling vehicle.

She said: "We’ve been working really hard to raise awareness of environmental issues at school, so it was lovely to hear that we’d won the prize. The children really enjoyed the assembly and I’m sure they’ll have been sharing what they learnt at home.

"The School Council has been coming up with lots of ideas on what to spend the money on; it will definitely be put to good use in school."

Broadway pupil Niall Aiston, 10, said: "Our school assembly was really good. It’s really important to recycle because it helps the environment. There’s lots of plastic in the oceans so we need to recycle more to help the sea animals survive.”

Coun Amy Wilson, Member for Environment and Transport said: "We’ve been delighted with the success of this campaign over the last year. Working with our partners at Groundwork NE, we’ve undertaken community engagement in every area of the city, public roadshows, doorstep discussions with residents and training with our front line staff.

"The schools element of the campaign is very important, as we know that it’s often the youngest people in the house who can help change recycling habits. It’s fantastic to see that so many schools got involved and I hope they all continue with their excellent recycling habits."

For more information on what can be recycled, see www.sunderland.gov.uk/bluebin