Sunderland schools recognised for improving health and wellbeing of pupils

Schools across Sunderland have been recognised for their hard work in helping to improve the health and wellbeing of pupils.

The Great Active Sunderland School Charter was created to recognise and celebrate schools who continue to develop healthier lifestyles for their pupils, creating sport and physical activity opportunities and being a focal for community activities.

PE Lead at Redby Academy Phil Kitching with (left to right) Yanaika Roberts,10, Joseph Patterson, eight,, Evan Graham, seven, and Zara Connelly, 11.

The annual accreditation scheme launched in 2015 has gold, silver and bronze categories recognising the length of commitment and achievement demonstrated by every school taking part.

The city council’s cabinet member for Children, Learning and Skills, Councillor Louise Farthing said: “We are committed to providing children and young people in our city with all the opportunities and support that we can to help in their individual personal development, and this charter to promote health and well-being through physical activity and sport is part of that continuing process in our schools.”

An ‘outstanding’ group of schools have achieved the Gold standard for three consecutive years; Albany Village, Barnwell, Dame Dorothy, East Herrington, East Rainton, English Martyrs, North View, Redby, Rickleton, Shiney Row, Southwick, St Paul’s, Valley Road and Wessington.

Some of the initiatives the schools have introduced include running a mile a day, Change 4 Life clubs, after school activity/sports clubs and young sports leadership training.

Chief Executive of Together for Children Jill Colbert said: “The School Charter has quickly developed a proven track record to showcase a school’s achievements regarding PE, sport and its role in the community and we are very proud to support it.

“All the schools taking part in this unique accreditation programme are to be congratulated on their efforts, and others encouraged to come forward and take part.”

All schools that have participated in the Charter are rewarded with a commemorative plaque to mark their achievement.

PE lead teacher at Columbia Grange School in Washington Marisol Bowman said; “This programme is an outstanding opportunity for our school to promote and improve the health and wellbeing of pupils.

“As a school committed to physical wellbeing, we are so proud to achieve the highest award again this year and are already working towards achieving our third consecutive Gold award in 2019.”