Sunderland schoolkids in fine voice as they scoop City Sings prize

Youngsters at a Sunderland primary school were in fine voice when they scooped a prestigious singing competition.

The choir from East Herrington Primary Academy were crowned the winners at this year’s City Sings.

East Herrington Primary Academy choir are the winners of the Sunderland City Sings competition.

Once again the popular contest was held at Sunderland Empire and the school took the overall winners trophy for the fourth time.

Nicola Hair, headteacher at East Herrington Primary, in Balmoral Terrace, said she was again elated that the youngsters had won.

The school, which has also won the primary section seven times, has a long history of successful choirs.

Mrs Hair, who runs the choir, said: “We are delighted. People say we have won it before, but it is different children and different families every time, so it is still really special for them.”

To take the title, the youngsters sang a medley of songs from both Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Les Miserables.

The following day, the children from East Herrington Primary Academy choir also travelled to London where they were in the finals of the Barnardo’s National Choral Competition for under 12s and sang at Festival Hall.

Mrs Hair said: “We didn’t get placed, but the children sang really, really well.”

She said there were only 18 schools in the national finals and some of those were specialist chorister schools.

Youngsters at East Herrington Primary Academy are proud to have taken the Sunderland City Sings title.

Now in its 15th year, City Sings saw hundreds of Wearside’s most promising singers aged from 7 to 16 compete for the accolade of the Dr Gilbert Trophy for Best vocal sound 2019.

Last year 485 pupils from 11 schools competed and this year 15 schools with over 600 performers took part.

Sunderland Music Hub, which is funded by the Department for Education and Arts Council and managed by Together for Children, delivers a programme of concerts and events in schools throughout the academic year.

City Sings provides a platform for children and young people who have shown real vocal talent.

Pupils at East Herrington Primary Academy practice their singing.

This year’s judges included representatives from Durham Cathedral Outreach Programme, and the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain.