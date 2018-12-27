Sunderland pupils meet the people behind their dream jobs

Children at a Sunderland primary school with dreams of being a police officer, firefighter, nurse, pilot or chef were able to find out more about what it takes to do the job.

Pupils at New Silksworth Academy were able to find out more about the many interesting careers they could grow up to work in.

Trease Crumley takes part in Now Press Play interactive session with pupils

Treasa Crumley, a class teacher at the school who organised the Careers Day event, said: “At New Silksworth Academy, we believe it is never too early to start preparing children for the future.

“To help inspire our pupils, a range of people from different career paths visited the school to talk about why they love their jobs.

“Children from Early Years all the way to Year 6 had the chance to participate in interactive sessions with pilots, police officers, bank managers, chefs, nurses, barbers, fire fighters and dance choreographers to name but a few.”

Pupils from reception to Year 6 met some of the visitors to find out more about their professions.

New Silksworth Academy support staff (left to right) Mandy Hodgen, John Peters, Gillian Crawford, Amarettos Purewal and Edna Parkin with pupils (left to right) Ebony Page, Jack Gettings and Charlie Pearson, enjoying the tea party after the Stars in Their Eyes presentation held at the school

Children even got the chance to meet retired Police Dog Russell - a nine-year-old Cocker Spaniel.

The school has also recently celebrated the efforts of their dedicated support staff.

Children have thanked caretakers, admin staff, classroom assistants, lunchtime staff and other support staff in a special ‘Stars in our School’ assembly.

Head teacher Emma Robins said: “It’s really nice to see the children say thank you to the staff rather than it just coming from us.

“They made cards, wrote poems and songs to say thank you for everything they do for them.

“We finished off with a little tea party with the staff and our leadership team which was a nice way to celebrate.”