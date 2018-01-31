Sunderland professor will explain why nursing is ‘best career in the world’

One of the North East’s leading nurse practitioners will give a talk on a career she describes as “the best in the world” at Sunderland University.

Over the last 37 years Sheila McQueen has practised as a Registered General Nurse and Sick Children’s Nurse, before moving into academia in 2002.

She has been in her current role as Professor of Nursing and Continuing Professional Education at the university since 2016.

Her talk, Practising as a Professional and Feeling and Acting Like a Nurse: My Personal Reflections and Narratives on a Career in Nursing, reflects on her experiences as well as her thoughts around improving the service.

She said: “Nursing is the best career in the world. I have had the best experiences.

“I am privileged to have cared for people and families, and have worked with wonderful role models – some of these experiences are now wonderful memories, which I would like to share in this lecture.”

“Being an inspiring role model, working in the best interests of people in my care, regardless of any position I have held and wherever I practise, is what surely brings practice and professional behaviour together in nursing.”

Prof McQueen will discuss with the audience what it means to be a nurse, illustrated with personal experiences.

Her talk takes place on February 15 at the Prospect Building, the Sir Tom Cowie Campus.

Registration and refreshments will take place at 5.30pm and the free lecture will run from 6pm to 7pm.

Places must be booked online.