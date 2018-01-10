Sunderland nursery school gets ‘outstanding’ rating from watchdog

Staff and children at a Sunderland nursery school are celebrating after it was given top marks by a watchdog.

Springboard Nursery, based in Pallion in the city, has been named “outstanding” by the Ofsted organisation.

The nursery is part of Springboard Sunderland Trust, a charity which aims to support the development of sustainable communities, in which people have the skills needed for work and life.

The nursery, which has been running since 2004, offers a “homely environment” as well as a range of sessions for children aged one to five years of age within term time and within the holidays, while it also delivers free education to children aged two, three and four-years-old with free registration and free settling in sessions.

In its report into the nursery, Ofsted gave the following comments: “Teaching is outstanding and partnerships with parents are first class.

“Children’s natural curiosity and exploratory instincts are very well fostered because staff provide an extensive range of exciting, challenging and well-thought-out activities.

“The manager is committed to providing high-quality care and inspirational learning for children, and behaviour within the nursery is exemplary.”

Marie Hunter, nursery manager, said: “We are all delighted with the hard work and effort all of the staff and children have put in, which has resulted in our Ofsted Outstanding Grade.

“I’m very proud of the time and the continuous hard work they put in, and Springboard Nursery will continue to strive to be an Outstanding nursery.”

Staff involved in the Ofsted Outstanding grade include; Marie Hunter, manager, Jane Waggot, deputy manager, Gemma Dunn and Sandra Bolton, nursery nurses and Katy Farr and Lucy Spoors, current Springboard Apprentices.

David Barker, Springboard’s chief executive, said today: “Everyone at Springboard is delighted by Ofsted’s inspection judgement that our nursery is outstanding in all areas.

“The judgement validates all the hard work by managers, staff, apprentices and children.

“The feedback we get from parents is overwhelmingly positive.

“The nursery is a place of learning, not just for the children, but also for the young people we employ as apprentices.

“This judgement is a real vindication of all their efforts. Well done to everyone.”