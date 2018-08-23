Sunderland industry in the middle of ‘exciting’ times

The business world in Wearside and County Durham is going through exciting times - and we should all celebrate it.

That’s the message from a backer of the Portfolio awards as the competition continued to attract sponsors and a growing number of entries.

Sunderland College - which has 14,000 students - is backing the Portfolio Awards.

Sunderland College is on board as the backer of the Large Business of the Year category.

Principal and chief executive Ellen Thinnesen, said: “We are very proud to support the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards 2018, to recognise and celebrate the excellent business talent across the region.

“Sunderland is currently one of the fastest growing economies in the country with recent investments in infrastructure, industry and education. It’s an exciting time to be part of the region’s business community and celebrate in its success.”

Sunderland College is one of the largest providers of post-16 education in the North East with over 14,000 students. It has four campuses across the city and a sixth form college in Hartlepool, offering a wide range of academic and vocational provision for school leavers and adults.

The College has recently invested more than £50 million in facilities and resources to ensure students are taught in state-of-the-art learning environments.

The College aims to develop and positively shape lives, communities and the economy through teaching, learning and development of skills. Their overall achievement rate is above the national average with 94.4% of their students progressing ‘to a positive destination following completion of their programme,” say bosses.

It is the highest ranking college in the region for satisfaction and progression.

Last year, the College was awarded the prestigious Association of Colleges (AoC) Beacon Award for Engagement with Employers. It has worked extensively with employers as part of the Department for Education (DfE) T levels work

placement pilot.

Entries are pouring in for this year’s Portfolio Awards but we want more.

We want to hear from the people who make the area tick on the business front but we can only do that if we receive your nominations.

Individuals, businesses themselves – in fact anyone can put forward a nomination for this year’s awards for a company that they feel is deserving of recognition.

There are plenty of well-known categories from previous years such as small, medium and large business of the year, as well as exporter of the year.

Or you might want to enter sections such as apprentice of the year, technology of the year or best green business.

Whatever your choice, make sure you get those entries in so that we can honour the very best that Wearside has to offer.

Yet again, we have fantastic backers on board to help make the awards a success.

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the Small Business Category of the competition.

Another sponsor, BIC, is acknowledging the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, Gentoo, Stagecoach in Sunderland, The Bid, ResQ, Maxim Brewery, Sunderland College, Creo, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, and PG Legal Commercial Solicitors.

Get nominating and let’s make this a year of celebration of the best in Wearside business.

To nominate, post your nominations to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le- Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.