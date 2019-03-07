Students get into reading thanks to giant Harry Potter-themed hide out

A school is giving students a quiet place to delve into stories with a huge version of a Harry Potter book.

Seaham High School has created a 12ft by 6ft cover of the Order of the Phoenix, JK Rowling's fifth installment of seven in the Harry Potter series of novels.

Enjoying the new space are pupils Joseph Beattie, Josh Brown, Sarah Feechan and Joe McBeth.

Tipped on its side, the space within is now being used as a quiet area for its pupils to read.

It was designed and built by staff and was unveiled today to mark World Book Day.

A spokesman for the school said; "The replica Harry Potter book was designed and built by the school staff as a quiet reading space within the library.

"Inside, pupils can relax on one of six bean bags to enjoy their favourite book, lost in the pages and separated from the hustle and bustle of school life.

"Individual spotlights are mounted in the spine of the book for when things turn a little dark.

"The instillation can also serve as a room divider to allow multiple classes to share the library space, as well as a talking point to fire their imagination.

"The giant book arrives hot on the heels of a new initiative to encourage reading among the school’s pupils and help raise literacy levels across the year groups.

"Called ‘Get Caught Reading’, the scheme rewards students for carrying a book with them every day, and for reading outside of lesson times.

"These points can then be put towards a range of treats and rewards."