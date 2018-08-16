Sixth form students flying high with 100% A Level pass rate

Students at Byron Sixth Form College are flying high after scoring the A Level grades they needed to achieve their dreams.

The sixth form, which is part of St Bede’s Catholic School in Peterlee, is celebrating after seeing its students achieve the best A Level grades in the school's recent history.

Student Abbie Blakemorewas delighted with her top grades.

Once again, pupils at the sixth form have achieved the top grades they needed to progress in their chosen fields, with one third of the students gaining at least one A

grade and two thirds gaining a grade B or above.

Students achieved a 100% A Level pass rate, with over 62% scoring A*, A, and B grades.

In vocational subjects, 95% of students achieved a Distinction / Distinction *.

Student Abbie Blakemore wiped the board clean by achieving a grade A in both English Literature and geography, a Distinction * in health and social care and managed to top this off with an A* in psychology.

Abbie said: “I can’t believe it! I spent most of last night stressed and crying but did not see this coming.

"My time at Byron College has been amazing, I couldn’t have picked a better place to study.”

Abbie intends to take up a place at Durham University to study primary school teaching.

Fellow pupil Bethany Willis also achieved a hat trick of an amazing three A grades in biology, maths and physics.

She intends to study physics and astrophysics at Northumbria University, with hopes of becoming a doctor or astrophysicist.

On receiving her results she said “I didn’t expect to achieve that as this year has been really hard.

"It’s been hard work but I have really enjoyed my time at Byron – the teachers are always ready to help and give up their time.”

Student Alex Livingston, 18, from Seaham, was thrilled with her grades, achieving an A* in biology, an A in maths and a B in chemistry.

She plans to study medicine and surgery at Newcastle University, with plans to become a paediatric doctor or emergency surgeon.

She said: "To study medicine is something that I have always wanted, so I am so glad to have to achieved the results that I needed - it is such a relief.

"My family are over the moon, they are so happy.

"I am the first one in my immediate family to go to university so I think they are very proud."

Executive headteacher Brendan Tapping said: “Congratulations to our wonderful sixth form students on their excellent results.

"They have worked extremely hard and deserve this reward, which will see the vast majority gaining their first-choice university offer or other course of training or employment.

"I am thrilled to see the school continuously move from strength to strength, especially the sixth form.

"On behalf of staff and governors, I would like to congratulate the students on their achievements, we are all very proud of their success, not just the top scorers but all who have worked so hard to achieve their excellent grades.”

Jacqui Jenkin, assistant headteacher in charge of sixth form, said: “Our outgoing sixth form have always been a delightful and studious group of students, who not only performed well academically, but have also contributed tremendously to the life and development of the school over their two years.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful school staff for all their work over the past year, they have done so much to support students in their achievement of these excellent results.”