Schools programme available for Leonard

Pupils can get inspired by the forthcoming Leonardo da Vinci exhibition in Sunderland with an accompanying programme of activities, assemblies and workshops.

Next month, a dozen drawings by the Italian master will be on show at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens as part of a national tour to mark the 500th anniversary of his death.

An image from 'Leonardo da Vinci: A Life in Drawing', Sunderland

Sunderland is one of just 12 UK venues chosen by Royal Collection Trust to simultaneously host the Leonardo da Vinci: A Life Drawing exhibitions, which will run from February 1 to May 6.

To make the most of the ground-breaking exhibition, Sunderland Culture has created a schools programme to help pupils explore Leonardo’s fascination with science and art.

Jennie Lambert, public engagement and learning manager at Sunderland Museum, said: “This is the largest exhibition of the artist’s work ever to be seen in the north east and is a unique opportunity for schools in Sunderland and the wider region to experience his art. Our schools programme will explore themes in the exhibition including anatomy, engineering, botany, cartography, portraiture and sculpture.”

As well as hosting visits to Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, museum staff will also be going into local communities to spread the word of the exhibition through school assemblies.

These 30-minute assemblies, which have to be paid for, will be about the life of Leonardo and what made him such an extraordinary artist and scientist.

Leonardo, who lived from 1452 to 1519, painted some of the most famous images in European art, with the Mona Lisa and The Last Supper among his most famous pieces.

•To book any of the school packages, which cost from £50, email Jennie at museumlearning@sunderland.gov.uk or ring her on 0191 5612323.

•Leonardo da Vinci: A Life Drawing has an admission price of £2.50 and visitors wanting to see the display in Sunderland will need to book a timed slot at https://sunderlandculture.org.uk/events/leonardo-da-vinci/. Entry for under 16s is free, but they will need a ticket.