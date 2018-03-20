Schoolchildren bury time capsule for future generations to find

Pupils have buried a time capsule for future generations to cover as work on an extension at their school nears completion.

Youngsters who are on the student council at New Seaham Academy have filled the capsule with school memorabilia and buried it with the help of construction workers.

New Seaham Academy pupils bury a time capsule with help from Malcolm Hedley of Brims Construction.

The extension at the primary school is due to be finished in the next few weeks.

Headteacher Bernadette Dolan said: “Mr Hedley is the project manager for Brims Construction who are doing the extension.

“He has been working with the student council on ideas for things and we came up with the time capsule.

“The council decided what to put in side it so there’s a newsletter, a letter for whoever opens it one day, a New Seaham Academy pen, a student badge and a student council notebook.”

New Seaham Academy pupils bury a time capsule with help from Malcolm Hedley of Brims Construction.

The extension is due to be unveiled after the Easter holidays and should be fully opened by September.

Ms Dolan added: “It’s a two-storey extension and the first floor is going to be for reception for the early years class.

“At the minute the reception children have had to go in the dining room.

“The other floor is for when parents visit the school or when speech and language therapists come in.

New Seaham Academy pupils bury a time capsule with help from Malcolm Hedley of Brims Construction.

“As an academy we applied for capital improvement funding which has allowed us to get the extension.

“Only academies can apply for that.

“We hope to have a grand opening soon which I’m sure will be fantastic.”