Readers react to revised plans for former Sunderland High School site

Echo readers have had their say on plans to build a block of apartments on the site of a former school in Sunderland.

Sunderland High School closed in 2016 - and despite concerns about the impact proposals for a retirement complex there could have on the Ashbrooke Conservation Area, the plans were approved by the city council's development control committee this week.

The newly-approved plans for the site include demolishing the existing canteen and food technology block and building a 57-apartment complex. Sports pitches would be replaced by a car park with space for 36 vehicles.

Historic England initially objected to the application - but their concerns were withdrawn after the plans were revised to ensure the new development would "match the arts and crafts" style architecture or other buildings in the area.

A number of heritage buildings in the area, including the Grade II-listed Langham Tower, Tudor-styled villa Carlton House and St Cuthbert's House, are not included in the application.

Here is how you reacted to the plans on social media:

Leanne Mallin: "Too many buildings are having the character ripped right out of them or neglected in Sunderland! This could be an amazing place for a quirky hotel like Lumley or Langley Castle."

Maklad McKay: "I remember being at St Aidan's back in 1975, the first 2 years were at Havlock a right trek for teachers between lessons."

Leanne Mallin: "Don’t turn it into a home to for elderly it will end up a mess! It's a magnificent building that needs someone with imagination."

Tony Parker: "Sigh, yet MORE housing for the elderly. What about those of us who aren’t old?? Really does pay to belong to a demographic that always votes doesn’t it?"

Alan Crompton: "Good use of the building before the local trailer trash eventually break in and set fire to the building

Adeleine Stubbs: "Hope they don't pull it down I remember when it was a teacher training college!"

Margaret Crosbie: "At least it is not being pulled down lovely old building."

Paul M Hodgson: "Anything other than 'student' accommodation would be a good plan."

John Bage: "This house was built by William Adamson (1848-1895) who was a Sunderland ship owner and shipbuilder. He married Eliza Bage, my cousin several times removed. I still think I should have inherited it lol. The article doesn't say this lovely building is going to be demolished just the canteen building. I think it may be listed as well."