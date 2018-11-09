Pupils pay their respects in service marking 100 years since end of First World War

School and community join together for service to mark 100 years since the signing of the First World War Armistice.

Pupils from St Bede's Catholic Comprehensive School and Byron College in Peterlee paid their respects to lost heroes in a service marking 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The service at St Bede's School in Peterlee.

More than 600 wooden crosses were planted in the front of the entrance to the school before holding a remembrance service.

A spokeswoman for the school said: "We are incredibly proud of how respectfully St Bede's and Byron students have marked the centenary of World War One.

"Our military cadets led the whole school out in a full parade overseen by our governors Anthony McCourt and Father Sean Nylan and listened to the last post played a talented Year 9 musician.

"Our whole community has placed a cross in memory of those who gave their life in the pursuit of liberty.

"St Bede's students have not forgotten those who do not grow old like we do and appreciate the sacrifice that was made by so many who gave their today for our tomorrow."

