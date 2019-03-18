Pupils and teachers at Sunderland school have day of fun for Comic Relief

Pupils and teachers at a Wearside school got into the charitable spirit as part of Red Nose Day fund-raising activities.

Farringdon Community Academy held fun games and contests throughout the day to generate cash for the good cause.

Red Nose Day fun at Farringdon Community Academy. Pupil Tahnee Kelly, 16 with teacher mask staff

The fun included dizzy goalscoring competitions, pin the red nose on the teacher and even a tug of war.

Pupils got the chance to wear teachers masks and also take part in Bush Tucker trials in which the challenge was to taste bugs in sweets.

There were also lots of opportunities to win such as guess the number of sweets in the jar, name and win the teddy and guess the baby photos of staff.

Assistant head at the Allendale Road school Jill Reay said: “It’s been a fantastic afternoon in school.

Red Nose Day fun at Farringdon Community Academy with blind fold red nose game

“Each tutor group organised activities for the whole school to take part in.

“We’re incredibly proud of our students, they’ve shown how caring and considerate they are and we hope we’ve raised a good amount when we do our final count.”

Red Nose Day fun at Farringdon Community Academy with tug of war