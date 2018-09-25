Plans to turn Sunderland’s former Ku Club into student accommodation set for green light

Plans to transform a former Sunderland nightclub space into student accommodation are set to be approved.

Earlier this year, a ‘change of use’ bid was lodged for the former Ku Club on High Street West which more recently served as community space ‘Venue’.

Now, applicants Dashwood Group plan to give the building a modern revamp with Georgian-style dormer windows and entrance canopies to the front and rear of the building.

If approved, the building will see 18 double bedrooms and one single bedroom across two floors alongside fire corridors and new windows to maximise natural light.

A report states the plans will not affect the existing retail space on the ground floor, with deliveries, drop-off points and bin collections continuing as normal.

Next week, Sunderland City Council’s area development control sub-committee will discuss the plans, which are recommended for approval.

If given the go ahead, the plans will be subject to conditions helping to reduce noise.

The final decision will be made at Sunderland Civic Centre on Monday, October 1.

The meeting will kick off at 4pm and for more information, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk or search planning ref 18/00531/FUL.

Caption: Former Ku Club on High Street West, Sunderland. Picture: Google

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service