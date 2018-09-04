Picture special: Parents’ pride as kids go back to school in Sunderland

The launch of the new school year has marked the start of an exciting adventure for thousands of children on Wearside.

Whether starting school for the first time, moving up a year, or starting their secondary education, the first day at school is a big day for all the family.

We asked you to send us pictures of your youngsters on their first day and - once again - you came up trumps.

Flick through our picture gallery above for some of your pictures and see if you can spot your little ones making the whole family proud.