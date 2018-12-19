Outstanding Ofsted review for Sunderland primary school

A Sunderland school is living up to its motto after being given the thumbs-up by Ofsted.

St Paul’s CE Primary School’s motto states that ‘Something special happens here’

The staff, children and governors have worked very hard and we are thrilled that the efforts of all involved have been recognised. Lisa Quinn-Briton

Now inspectors have agreed, handing the school an ‘Outstanding’ rating , after a recent two-day inspection,

St Paul’s is a one-form entry primary school, and currently has 233 pupils on roll from Nursery through to Year 6.

Ofsted rated the school ‘outstanding’ in effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare and the outcomes of pupils.

Inspectors praised a wide aspect of the school’s activities and success.

“Future artists, linguists, musicians and more, are fired with enthusiasm and encouraged to explore and pursue their dreams,” said their report.

Acknowledgement was also given to the school for its performance in the top 10% of schools nationally for the past three years at the end of Key Stage 2.

Headteacher Lisa Quinn-Briton said everyone associated with the school was delighted with the result.

“The staff, children and governors have worked very hard and we are thrilled that the efforts of all involved have been recognised,” she said.

“Our main objective has always been to keep the children at the heart of everything that we do and we will continually strive to deliver a rich and stimulating curriculum to our children, with their emotional wellbeing at the centre of this.”

The oversubscribed primary school was not resting on its laurels, however , she said, and the team was already looking at new and innovative ways to improve the experience of school life for its pupils.

Chair of Governors, the Rev David Chadwick said the outstanding result was a tribute to the dedication of management, staff, parents and pupils.

“I am very proud to work alongside the staff and children of St Paul’s and it has been a fantastic team effort to achieve such an amazing accolade.

“It has given our children and staff a chance to shine and shows the true dedication of our St Paul’s family,” he said.