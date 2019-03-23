Nursery school hailed as ‘outstanding’ by education watchdog

Pupils and staff alike are celebrating after their nursery school was given top marks by inspectors.

Staff from Education watchdog Ofsted made a short inspection at Oxclose Community Nursery School in Oxclose earlier this year.

Oxclose Community Nursery School early years practitioner Lorraine Brown with pupils (left to right) Darcey Hogg, James Pickbourne and Mazen Khattab. Picture by FRANK REID

Teachers have now been told that it was rated as “outstanding” by the watchdog.

Children at the nursery school, which is based in Brancepeth Road in Oxclose, were also praised for their good behaviour.

The report read: “Children are exceptionally well behaved.

“They are consistently on task, whether in adult-led or self-directed learning.

Yasmin Mackel (left) and Matilda Harrison from Oxclose Community Nursery School enjoying playing in the water. Picture by FRANK REID

“They are aware of each other’s needs and are polite and courteous to each other and adults.

“This is because of the value staff place on the children’s contribution.

“For example, staff thank children when they pick up resources from the floor.

“Children are extremely confident and willingly talk to adults about what they are doing.

Julie Heron Headteacher of Oxclose Community Nursery School Picture by FRANK REID

“This is because of the high priority all staff place on the children’s well-being.

“The older children happily cooperate when playing board games, taking turns without adult intervention.

“All children are aware of the high expectations you set for their behaviour.

“They know the routines to follow and do so with no reminders from an adult.

The report added: “Most children make excellent progress during their time in the nursery and leave at levels of development typical for their age.

“In discussion, parents commented on the great progress their children make in all areas of learning, particularly in their speech, reading, writing and mathematical understanding.”

Safeguarding was also found to be effective.

Headteacher at the nursery Julie Heron thanked the local community for its support.

She said: “We are absolutely thrilled.

“It is nice that all the hard work and commitment of the governors and staff has been recognised.

“We feel proud to be part of the Oxclose community where we get great support from parents and families which all contributes to making our school outstanding.”