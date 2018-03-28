New playground delights youngsters at Sunderland school

Youngsters at a Sunderland school have been left jumping for joy with a newly improved playground.

Town End Academy School, on Borodin Avenue officially open the improved facility for its youngsters as parents, staff and businesses involved in raising the cash come together to mark the occasion.

Youngsters at the official opening of the new play ground at Town End Academy.

The playground follows a £10,000 investment, some of which came from the school throughnumerous fundraising activities, along with donations from sponsors and local businesses.

The school has been fundraising for around a year to help pay for the improvements to its play space, with includes a sandpit, swings and equipment.

Parents and business have also donated time and equipment to the project.

The school is now fundraising for a climbing frame for the play area and hope to raise an additional £10,000.

Youngsters trying out the new play equipment at Town End Academy.

Former Sunderland star and current South Shields player Julio Arca and former Mariners boss Jon King were invited along to the opening.

Head Nicola Fullard was delighted with the finished result which seen its national Outdoor Play and Wellbeing (OPAL) status rise to make it one of the best schools in Sunderland for its play provision.

She said: “We have been given the Platinum Award from OPAL for the play offer that we provide.

“We had an audit last January and it was at 25% but our re-audit is now 93% - one of the highest in the North East for play provision.

“We have had supplies donated by local businesses and help from parents.

“One parent, Phillip Valentine even made seed planters and other things for it.

“The kids love it and their behaviour has massively improved as a result.

“We have had great support from parents and the community who came along to the opening, it was a really good turn out.”