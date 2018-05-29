Maths day adds up for school pupils at Foundation of Light event

More than 250 primary school pupils took part in a fun-packed day of numerical challenges at the Foundation of Light’s first Maths event.

The children, from Burnopfield Primary School, East Herrington Primary Academy, Farringdon Academy, Hetton Primary School, Town End Farm Academy and Willow Fields Community Primary School were invited to the charity’s new Beacon of Light facility to take part in physical and classroom-based activities, each designed to enhance their numeracy and communication skills and bring Maths to life.

Inside the Beacon’s sports arena were stations testing their understanding of addition, distance and speed by taking on the Foundation’s speed cage and footdarts inflatables as well as fitness drills where they competed against each other to learn about time.

The youngsters then looked at percentages with help from Northumbrian Water through the Powered by Water partnership, which teaches the importance of hydration, before heading outside for a football-themed multiplication challenge.

Michelle Fannon, of East Herrington Primary Academy, said: “Today has been amazing.

“We were very excited to be coming to the Beacon of Light and the children have had a great time.

“Maths being integrated into the importance of physical activity and keeping fit has really helped their learning.

“The activities have been brilliant for the children and the Foundation staff have been fantastic.”

The event was delivered as part of the Primary Stars initiative, which uses the appeal of the Premier League and professional football clubs to inspire children to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

Danielle Lane, Primary Stars Tutor,said: “This is our first Primary Stars event at the Beacon of Light and it’s gone fantastically well.

“We’ve had four different stations for the kids to work around, each focusing on a different area of Maths to engage them in a different way of learning.

“The schools loved coming to the Beacon, especially the teaching staff who were very impressed.”

To find out more about the Primary Stars programme and how Foundation of Light can support your school’s curriculum, call 0191 5515191 or email danielle.lane@foundationoflight.co.uk.