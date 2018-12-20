Little fundraisers from Sunderland school make big contribution to charity

Little legs took on a big fundraiser to help a life-line Sunderland charity.

More than 70 nursery and reception pupils from Southwick Community Primary School raised £1,689 for Grace House after taking on a sponsored walk up to Penshaw Monument.

They met with representatives from Grace House, a respite and short-break facility in Southwick, to hand over a cheque for the funds.

Angela Wake, early years lead at the school, said: “We’re so proud of the pupils and the huge amount of money they managed to raise. Getting to the top of the hill is quite an achievement for them with their little legs.

“We really wanted to keep the money in the community and Grace House is a wonderful cause. Thank you to all the sponsors for their generosity and support.”