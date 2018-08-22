How your dog can help you cope on GCSE results day

Thousands of teenagers are anxiously waiting for their GCSE results, which will be announced tomorrow.

And ahead of the big day, pet charity Blue Cross has shared some advice to the students waiting to learn their next step.

If you're looking to take your mind off the stress of results day, the charity is encouraging people to rely on their four-legged friend for a bit of emotional support.

Dogs can help lower stress levels, help people cope with pressured situations and reduce feelings of anxiety. Certain studies have shown that stroking a dog before a stressful task can have a calming influence, while another said a dog's presence is enough to reduce your stress.

Blue Cross is calling on students to head out on a walk, meeting up with a friend or take a trip to a local dog park.

The benefits of getting out and about go far beyond reducing stress levels - talking a walk with your dog can boost your wellbeing.

Kerry Taylor, Blue Cross Education Officer, said: “Pets can help us and our wellbeing in so many ways as much as we can help them and theirs.

"If you’re feeling anxious about your results then taking a nice long walk with your dog or with a friend and their pet will help you to switch off and take your mind off results day.

"And if you’re a dog owner you know they will be there for you no matter what result you get on Thursday. You’ll always be a grade A* to them.”