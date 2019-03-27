How girl power could bring Sunderland a double Wembley win this weekend

Sunderland AFC is on course for a unique double this Sunday as two teams wearing the historic red and white stripes chase Wembley glory.

Jack Ross' side face Portsmouth in the showpiece Checkatrade Trophy Final at the national stadium.

Prior to the main event, youngsters from St Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Hebburn will be taking part in the final of the EFL Girls Cup on the hallowed Wembley turf.

The girls will take on Bristol Rovers and kick off is scheduled for 1.15pm.

With over 40,000 Sunderland supporters heading to Wembley, the club is calling on as many people as possible take their seats early and cheer on the girls as they aim for glory

Sunderland AFC manager, Jack Ross, said: "What a fantastic achievement by the St Joseph players in reaching a Wembley final.

"Everyone at Sunderland AFC is hugely proud of them for representing the club and we wish them the very best of luck as they take on Bristol Rovers.

“It would be great to see the Sunderland end of Wembley full for their game, so hopefully as many fans as possible can get to the stadium early and show their support.";

The youngsters booked their place at the national stadium after overcoming 12 North East schools in the Sunderland AFC Club Heat, before winning the Regional Finals.

In the build up to Sunday, the St Joseph's girls were invited to be mascots for Sunderland AFC Ladies' game against Guiseley Vixens, with Arsenal and England star Beth Mead among

those sending messages of support.

Helen Edwards, Foundation of Light's, Primary Stars Events Coordinator, added: "We're very proud of the girls who have played extremely well throughout the tournament and

deserve their place at Wembley.

"They can't wait to walk out at the Home of English Football in the famous red and white stripes and having thousands of Sunderland supporters roaring them on during the final will

make the day extra special for them."

To find out more about Foundation of Light's Women and Girls programmes, visit

www.foundationoflight.co.uk or call Helen on 0191 563 4762.