Healthy living is child's play for Sunderland schools

More than 70 Sunderland schools have been recognised for their work to improve the health and well-being of pupils.

The ‘Great Active Sunderland School Charter’ was created to recognise and celebrate schools who continue to develop healthier lifestyles for their pupils, creating sport and physical activity opportunities and being a focal point for community activities.

Redby Academy PE Lead Phil Kitching and sports council members celebrating their third consecutive Gold award.

The annual accreditation scheme launched in 2015 has gold, silver and bronze categories recognising the length of commitment and achievement demonstrated by every school taking part.

Council Leader Coun Graeme Miller said: "We are committed to providing children and young people in our city with all the opportunities and support that we can to help in their individual personal development, and this charter to promote health and well-being through physical activity and sport is part of that continuing process in our schools.”

An ‘outstanding’ group of schools have achieved the Gold standard for three consecutive years; Albany Village, Barnwell, Dame Dorothy, East Herrington, East Rainton, English Martyrs, North View, Redby, Rickleton, Ryhope Infants, Shiney Row, Southwick, St Paul’s, Valley Road and Wessington

Some of the initiatives the schools have introduced include running a mile a day, ‘Change 4 Life’ clubs, after school activity / sports clubs, mental health charter and young sports leadership training.

PE Lead Angela Armstrong with one of Shiney Row's pupils

All schools that have participated in the Charter are rewarded with a commemorative plaque to mark their achievement.

Sunderland City Council’s Active Sunderland team will continue to actively promote The Great Active Sunderland School Charter across the city’s schools and build on the successes achieved so far.