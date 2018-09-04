Fears Sunderland’s deaf children are left behind as ‘vital services’ face cuts

Education bosses have hit back over claims that deaf children are being left behind because of cuts to education budgets.

The money available to teach deaf youngsters in Sunderland has been slashed by almost £100,000 in just five years.

According to a leading charity, it means the pupils could be a whole grade behind their non-deaf peers by the time they take their GCSEs.

Alison Lawson, North East regional director at the National Deaf Children’s Society (NDCS), said: “With the right services made available throughout their education, including effective technology and specialist teaching staff, every deaf child can reach their goals.

“However, Government data shows that on average, deaf children in the North East will fall a whole grade behind their classmates when they take their GCSEs.

“Deaf children clearly require more support in our area, not less.

“It is crucial that local councils continue to fund these vital services to ensure that every deaf child in Sunderland and South Tyneside gets the best possible start in life.”

The charity estimates there are 185 deaf children in Sunderland, out of a total of 2,335 in the North East as a whole.

The cash for their education in the borough has fallen by £97,512, from £567,157 in 2013/14 to £469,645 in 2017/18.

But the same period has also seen an increase in the number of teaching staff and support workers available to them, rising from nine to 12 full time posts from 2013/14 – 2017/18.

A spokesperson for Together for Children, the organisation which took over the running of children’s services in Sunderland since 2017, said: “We work closely with parents and carers of children with hearing impairments, deafness and other special educational needs to ensure that all children and young people can access education that meets their needs and enables them to go on to reach their full potential.

“Funding in this instance is allocated per child and the reduction simply reflects that there are fewer children with hearing impairments currently in specialist provisions attached to mainstream schools in Sunderland than there have been in previous years.

“Since 2016 we have in fact invested in the service, increasing the number of specialist teachers for children with sensory impairments to ensure that every child has the right level of support.”

According to the NDCS, in 2013 57 per cent of deaf children failed to achieve 5 GCSEs, including English and Maths, at grades A* to C in 2013, compared to 30 per cent of other children.

The charity also stresses deafness ‘is not a learning disability’ and ‘there is no reason why the majority of deaf children should achieve any less than hearing children’.

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service