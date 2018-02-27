College teacher’s delight after winning national accolade

A teacher proved she is a cut above the rest after taking a top award.

East Durham College’s Alison Scattergood, who teaches barbering and hairdressing, won the highly prestigious TES Further Education Teacher of the Year award for her exceptional teaching abilities and commitment to getting the very best out of her students.

Alison was presented with the accolade at the TES FE Awards annual ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, beating outstanding teachers from across the entire UK to win the top prize.

Alison was visibly shocked by the news and rushed up on stage to receive her award from presenter Alan Davies, stealing at least three hugs from the Jonathan Creek and IQ star.

“I’m utterly thrilled and shocked,” she said.

“I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team and support from my managers, I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me over the years and especially Suzanne Duncan, the principal of East Durham College, for nominating me.

“Teaching is my passion, so to be recognised for it with an award like this is amazing. It’s a night I will never, ever forget.”

A renowned competitor at national level barbering events, Alison is a big motivation to her students and regularly encourages them to take part in contests.

She is also the first woman to be named as a British Master Barber and last year was accepted as a member of the Fellowship of British Hairdressers.

She is also a member of the City and Guilds national barbering qualification advisory panel.

Ms Duncan said: “We are absolutely overjoyed that Alison received the award for the incredible work she does at the college; we’ve seen time and time again how hard Alison works to improve the abilities of her students and for her to be recognised in this way for her efforts is incredible.”