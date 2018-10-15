College floristry lecturer named among top of her field in UK awards

A college tutor has added to her growing list of accolades after winning a prestigious award.

East Durham College floristry tutor Rebecca Hough has been selected as one of the top five floristry tutors in the UK as part of the British Floral Association’s Industry Awards.

Rebecca winning the title of Chelsea Florist of the Year 2018.

Rebecca, 29, from Peterlee, will now go on to attend the awards at a special event, complete with Gala Dinner, to be held at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham on Saturday, October 27, where she will be up against four other floristry experts for the Florist Tutor of the Year award.

The talented lecturer is no stranger to awards either – this June, she competed at the Chelsea Flower Show 2018 and won the highly prestigious title of Chelsea Florist of the Year 2018 for her incredible floral throne design.

Rebecca is absolutely thrilled with the nomination.

She said: “Wow, what an amazing thing to be nominated for! I really wasn’t expecting to win the Chelsea title earlier in the year and that was a great surprise, but to be recognised as well for my teaching is just so important to me."

Teaching at the college’s Houghall campus in Durham City, Rebecca’s students have gone on to success themselves, with two students also competing at the Chelsea Flower Show for the Florist of the Year title in June and Allan Raby coming away with a bronze medal for his design.

The 2018 BFA Industry Awards are part of BFA FleurEx, the annual floral fair for today’s professional florists. As well as the awards, the event will also feature live floristry demonstrations, competitions, workshops and business seminars