Education bosses say South Tyneside school must do better

An education watchdog says a South Tyneside primary school must do better.

Whitburn Village Primary School was told it requires improvements following a visit from Ofsted last month.

Improvements to teaching are being made quickly Ofsted

A report from the watchdogs said the Cleadon Lane school had declined from the previous inspection in 2013 where it was rated good overall.

But, the report acknowledged the new headteacher is making clear plans to more forward.

Following this inspection they rated leadership, quality of teaching and outcomes for students as needing improvement.

However, they said personal development, behaviour and welfare of the youngsters is good, as is the early years provision.

The inspectors said: “A lack of effective leadership and management in recent years allowed outcomes to decline.

“Leaders did not make enough checks on teaching or provide good enough guidance to help teachers understand the raised expectations of the national curriculum.”

They went on to say that pupils make significantly less progress in reading and mathematics than that of other pupils nationally.

They said: “The progress of pupils currently in the school, including those who are disadvantaged, remains inconsistent.

“Provisional results for 2017 show pupils’ attainment was below the national average.

“The quality of teaching is too variable and has not supported good progress. A high level of staff absence last year also had a negative effect on pupils’ learning.

“A lack of thorough assessment means teachers have not tailored lessons well enough to meet the needs of their classes. As a result, the most able pupils have not made good progress.

“Pupils’ experience of the wider curriculum is limited. They have, until recently, done very little investigation work in science and history. As a result, their subject-specific skills have not been developed well enough.”

The inspectors said pupils make a good start at the school because the early years are well led and managed.

They feel safe, enjoy school and show respect and caring for one another and for adults.

However, the inspectors said the skills of governors need further development so that they can assure themselves that leaders’ actions are moving the school forward rapidly enough.

Inspectors said of the school’s strengths: “The new headteacher and acting deputy headteacher are providing strong leadership.

“Their accurate evaluation of the school and well-focused planning have provided a clear sense of direction.

“Improvements to teaching are being made quickly. Leaders are demonstrating the skills to improve provision and accelerate pupils’ progress.”